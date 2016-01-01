Overview of Dr. Carol Murphy, MD

Dr. Carol Murphy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Feliciana Parish Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Tanya Stuart Inc in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.