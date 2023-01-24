Dr. Carol Neish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Neish, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Neish, MD is a Dermatologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Neish works at
Locations
South Hills Dermatology PC363 Vanadium Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 279-6799
- 2 205 Spencer Ct, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 279-6799
South Hills Dermatology PC2001 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 101, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-0992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been seeing Dr Neish for many years. She's always professional and takes her time with the exam and answering questions.
About Dr. Carol Neish, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356307987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neish has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Neish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.