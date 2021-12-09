Dr. Carol Norton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Norton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Norton, MD
Dr. Carol Norton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Norton works at
Dr. Norton's Office Locations
Women's Health Associates of Richardson2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 231-9144
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former employee of Dr. Norton at a previous practice. She is extremely well-qualified and an outstanding physician. She truly cares for her patients. You are in caring and good hands. LD
About Dr. Carol Norton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1558459735
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Norton works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Norton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.