Dr. Carol Orr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Orr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Helping Hands Hawaii688 Kinoole St Ste 120, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 934-0481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been working with Dr Orr for over a year after I was injured badly at work. She has been nothing but amazing for me and her staff is always on top of everything you need. I’d highly recommend Dr Orr to anyone that has been injured in a work accident.
About Dr. Carol Orr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1760583884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
