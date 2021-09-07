Dr. Carol Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Pappas, MD
Dr. Carol Pappas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Pappas works at
Dr. Pappas' Office Locations
Carol L. Pappas MD Phd PA2191 9th Ave N Ste 230, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 321-5212
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional in assessment, (listening, thorough, compassionate), in diagnostic skills, in collaborating with patient re treatment options, and dedicated to sustaining highest level of well-being for her patients. Quite experienced and highly respected by peers and patients. Excellent, consistent, competent office staff.
About Dr. Carol Pappas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1659442101
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
