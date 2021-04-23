Overview of Dr. Carol Patin, MD

Dr. Carol Patin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Patin works at The Center for Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.