Overview

Dr. Carol Petruff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Petruff works at Prime Health Care PC in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hernia and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.