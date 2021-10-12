Dr. Carol Petruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Petruff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Petruff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Petruff works at
Locations
Prime health44 Dale Rd Ste 204, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petruff is an excellent diagnostician and has made excellent referrals. She listens well and is very kind. A top-performing medical professional and a very decent human being.
About Dr. Carol Petruff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083691794
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Conn
- U Conn
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petruff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petruff has seen patients for Esophagitis, Hernia and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Petruff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petruff.
