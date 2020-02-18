Overview of Dr. Carol Phillips, MD

Dr. Carol Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Carol Anne Phillips M.d. LLC in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.