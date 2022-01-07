Dr. Carol Powers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Powers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Powers, DO
Dr. Carol Powers, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Powers' Office Locations
1
Flint Womens Clinic3434 Regency Park Dr Ste A, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-9400
2
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Powers for over 10 years. She makes time to listen to my questions and concerns, and always works with me rather than just telling me what to do. She thoroughly investigates my medical issues when they occur, and always carefully explains all available options. Recently, Dr. Powers performed an outpatient surgery for me, and I am so grateful for her skills and the outcome I received.
About Dr. Carol Powers, DO
- Obstetrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
