Dr. Ramirez Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carol Ramirez Rojas, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Ramirez Rojas, MD
Dr. Carol Ramirez Rojas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ROSARY COLLEGE and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Eden Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez Rojas' Office Locations
- 1 1001 E Osceola Pkwy Ste 2300, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (321) 841-6444
-
2
Orlando Health Women's Pavilion1111 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 110, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 842-1180
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- Eden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Carol Ramirez Rojas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063773430
Education & Certifications
- ROSARY COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ramirez Rojas has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more.
Dr. Ramirez Rojas speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ramirez Rojas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.