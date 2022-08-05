Dr. Carol Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Reid, MD
Dr. Carol Reid, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Olmsted Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at The Market Common2200 Crow Ln Ste 301, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 848-5320
Carol Marilyn Reid MD4545 E 9th Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 320-5516
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8397
Hospital Affiliations
- Olmsted Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carol is professional and clear. She explained my situation and developed a plan to correct my situation. Her new office personnel is great. Help is not ready to find these days. Her surgery coordinator was wonderful. She has a new PA now he is going to be a huge asset to her. Remember this a bad staff does not mean a bad Dr. It means we have people working in a field for a pay check and Dr. Can't make people care. Only fire and hire till you get the right people who care regardless of the pay. You knew the pay when you took the job. Improve yourself and get paid for you knowledge and you experience.
About Dr. Carol Reid, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508974361
Education & Certifications
- Leslie Bernstein MD Dds|Leslie Bernstein, MD, Dds
- Oregon Health And Science University
- Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
