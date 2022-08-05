Overview of Dr. Carol Reid, MD

Dr. Carol Reid, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Olmsted Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Reid works at Tidelands Health Endocrinology in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Denver, CO and Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.