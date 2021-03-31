Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Ritter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Ritter, MD
Dr. Carol Ritter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter's Office Locations
-
1
Carol E Ritter MD1122 Kenilworth Dr Ste 401, Towson, MD 21204 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good, kind , engaging doctor!
About Dr. Carol Ritter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376537282
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Ctr (Gbmc)
- Med Coll of WI
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.