Dr. Carol Ritter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (47)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carol Ritter, MD

Dr. Carol Ritter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Ritter works at Carol E Ritter MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ritter's Office Locations

    Carol E Ritter MD
    1122 Kenilworth Dr Ste 401, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Very good, kind , engaging doctor!
    Suzanne Dentry-Meny — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Carol Ritter, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376537282
    Education & Certifications

    • Greater Baltimore Med Ctr (Gbmc)
    • Med Coll of WI
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

