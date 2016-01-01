Overview of Dr. Carol Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Carol Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Rodriguez works at NY OBGYN of Mount Sinai in Brooklyn Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.