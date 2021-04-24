Overview

Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Saltoun works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug or Food Challenge and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.