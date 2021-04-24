See All Allergists & Immunologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Saltoun works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug or Food Challenge and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Department of Allergy
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 24, 2021
    Dr. Saltoun was wonderful! I had a potential allergic reaction to my first dose of the Pfizer covid vaccine and ended up in the ER. Without Dr. Saltoun, I couldn't have received the second dose to be fully vaccinated. She helped me evaluate the potential risks vs benefits of getting the second dose, and encouraged me to ask any questions I had. Ultimately we mutually agreed it was worth the risk to get the second dose - it resonated with me when she said "we know how to treat a severe reaction to the vaccine well but we don't know how to treat a severe reaction to Covid well". Dr. Saltoun personally administered and watched over me for 2 hours in a special room at Northwestern Memorial downtown. She did a "split dose vaccine challenge" strategy, first administering 0.05mm of the typical 0.3mm Pfizer dose, waited 30 minutes to observe, then proceeded with the rest of the 0.3mm dose and observed me for over an hour.
    Ted — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saltoun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saltoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saltoun works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Saltoun’s profile.

    Dr. Saltoun has seen patients for Drug or Food Challenge and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

