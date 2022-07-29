Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD
Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great! I really appreciate that she listened and took all the time that was needed to find a solution to my particular broblem.
About Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164447538
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Evanston Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
