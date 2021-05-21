Overview

Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenwold, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Virtua Primary Care - Lindenwold in Lindenwold, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

