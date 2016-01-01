Dr. Carol Schulte, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Schulte, OD
Overview of Dr. Carol Schulte, OD
Dr. Carol Schulte, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Schulte works at
Dr. Schulte's Office Locations
Casas Adobes6987 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 297-2501
Alvernon & 5th440 N Alvernon Way Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 327-6211
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Carol Schulte, OD
- Optometry
- English, Romanian
- 1396792974
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schulte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schulte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schulte speaks Romanian.
Dr. Schulte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulte.
