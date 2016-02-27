Overview of Dr. Carol Sherman, MD

Dr. Carol Sherman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.