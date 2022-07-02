Dr. Smaha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Smaha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1854 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-2600
Very good with grinding down thick toenails.
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
