Dr. Carol Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.
Smith Carol MD, 8600 W 110th St Ste 214, Overland Park, KS 66210. Monday 1:00pm - 6:00pm, Wednesday 1:00pm - 6:00pm, Thursday 1:00pm - 6:00pm
I highly recommend Dr. Smith. I have been seeing her for the last year and I am so grateful that I found her. When I started, I was unable to stay employed, keep the relationships in my life, or take care of myself like I should with my depression and anxiety. I also struggle with addiction so it was even harder to cope with the psychiatric issues. I went to many doctors over the last 15 years and never got anywhere. It was so defeating, but Dr. Smith used different techniques and tests to determine what was the best course. It took a while to get on the correct doses of the medicine I needed, but I am finally a functional person in all aspects. I am able to deal with the stress that comes my way. I am really happy with where I am at in my life. Of course I struggle at times, but Dr. Smith has also worked with me to use other coping techniques to calm my anxiety. She puts so much more time into her clients' well-being than anyone else I have seen.
Psychiatry
43 years of experience
English
- 1679650873
Education & Certifications
Greater Kansas City Psychoanalytic
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island Brown University
Brown Medical School
Johns Hopkins University
