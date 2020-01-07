Overview of Dr. Carol Spies, MD

Dr. Carol Spies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Spies works at CHPG Primary Care Southmoor in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.