Dr. Carol Tetenbaum, MD
Dr. Carol Tetenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Carol Tetenbaum MD810 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 428-0503
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Takes her time. Answers all your questions. Fairly easy to get an appointment. And is very thorough. My whole family goes to her.
- Einstein Coll Med-Bronx Mun
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
Dr. Tetenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tetenbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tetenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tetenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tetenbaum.
