Dr. Carol Trakimas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Trakimas, DO is a Dermatologist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Trakimas works at
Locations
Carol Trakimas, DO2613 Hospital Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Directions (919) 999-8684Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
VerY thorough. She explains all that she is doing, and is clear as to what she finds and sees.
About Dr. Carol Trakimas, DO
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144396342
Education & Certifications
- Nat'l Capital Consortium|Walter Reed Army Med Center
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trakimas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trakimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trakimas has seen patients for Boil, Folliculitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trakimas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Trakimas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trakimas.
