Dr. Carol Watson, MD
Overview of Dr. Carol Watson, MD
Dr. Carol Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Watson's Office Locations
-
1
Starling Physicians40 Dale Rd Ste 105, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 404-2137
-
2
Starling OB/GYN300 Kensington Ave, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 224-6205
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson is in a word, outstanding! One is eminently safe in her hands!
About Dr. Carol Watson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1578654976
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods.