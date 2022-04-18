Overview of Dr. Carol Watson, MD

Dr. Carol Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.