Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Wheeler works at WOMEN & INFANTS HOSPITAL in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.