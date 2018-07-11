Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Locations
Division of Reporduction & Fertility90 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 441-5336Wednesday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me make my miracle!
About Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1083608194
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler works at
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wheeler speaks Portuguese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
