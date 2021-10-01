Dr. Carol Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Workman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carol Workman, MD
Dr. Carol Workman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Workman works at
Dr. Workman's Office Locations
Carol Workman1405 SE 164th Ave Ste 101, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 253-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Workman is a kind, caring professional that goes above and beyond in her care for patients. While going through multiple serious medical issues, she called me at off hours to check on me, gave me her personal phone number and advocated for me with specialist to provide outstanding care. When she listens to your heart, she is LISTENING!! There is no doubt that she will do all she can to support you as you navigate health issues. I wish everyone could have a health care provider like Dr. Carol Workman.
About Dr. Carol Workman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Hospital & Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Lewis & Clark College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Workman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Workman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Workman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Workman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.