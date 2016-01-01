Dr. Bosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carola Bosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Carola Bosenberg, MD
Dr. Carola Bosenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bosenberg's Office Locations
- 1 1800 112th Ave NE Ste 220W, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bosenberg?
About Dr. Carola Bosenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871648204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.