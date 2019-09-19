See All Psychiatrists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Carola Kieve, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (4)
Map Pin Small Doylestown, PA
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carola Kieve, MD

Dr. Carola Kieve, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kieve works at Lenape Valley Foundation in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Westbrook, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kieve's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lenape Valley Foundation
    500 N West St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 345-5300
  2. 2
    Spring Harbor Hospital
    123 Andover Rd, Westbrook, ME 04092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 661-6244
  3. 3
    Doylestown Health
    595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 893-5300
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2019
    There are no words to explain how this Doctor has impacted my life. She has a healing presence that I have never encountered before. No doctor has ever come close to this amazing doctor. with grateful tears-THANK YOU DR. KIEVE
    Elizabeth Trujillo — Sep 19, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Carola Kieve, MD
    About Dr. Carola Kieve, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306067681
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kieve has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kieve accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kieve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kieve.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kieve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kieve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

