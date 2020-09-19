Overview of Dr. Carola Okogbaa, MD

Dr. Carola Okogbaa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Okogbaa works at Louisiana Center For Eyes, LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.