Dr. Carola Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carola Robinson, MD
Dr. Carola Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alden, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University De Costa Rica Faculty De Med San Jose Costa Rica and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Chouchani Sayegh & Bagnarello MD LLP12845 Broadway St, Alden, NY 14004 Directions (716) 259-9026
Chouchani, Sayegh and Bagnarello MD LLP2780 Delaware Ave Ste 204, Buffalo, NY 14217 Directions (716) 259-8220
Copley Stanford S MD30 N Union Rd Ste 101, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 633-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson is a professional and personable doctor who takes the time to listen. Her easy demeanor makes difficult conversations much more relaxed and she is extremely knowledgeable and accountable. If she does not have information regarding an inquiry, she admits it and does the work to obtain it. She is one of the best doctors I have had... And I have had several!
About Dr. Carola Robinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053488247
Education & Certifications
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University De Costa Rica Faculty De Med San Jose Costa Rica
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.