Overview of Dr. Carole Casteen, MD

Dr. Carole Casteen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Casteen works at Carole A Casteen M.d. PC in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.