Dr. Carole Casteen, MD
Overview of Dr. Carole Casteen, MD
Dr. Carole Casteen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Casteen's Office Locations
Carole A Casteen M.d. PC1026 Calloway Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 829-5939
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The 661 663-9090 number has been disconnected--what's the new number?
About Dr. Carole Casteen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407891393
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casteen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casteen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casteen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casteen has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casteen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casteen speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Casteen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casteen.
