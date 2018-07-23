Overview of Dr. Carole Condevaux, MD

Dr. Carole Condevaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Condevaux works at Paint Creek OB/GYN in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.