Dr. Carole Condevaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condevaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Condevaux, MD
Overview of Dr. Carole Condevaux, MD
Dr. Carole Condevaux, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Condevaux works at
Dr. Condevaux's Office Locations
-
1
Paint Creek OB/GYN6700 N Rochester Rd Ste 210, Rochester Hills, MI 48306 Directions (248) 650-1534
-
2
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 551-1399
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Condevaux?
Dr Condevaux is wonderful and I am so glad to have found her! She takes her time and is so very caring and non-judgmental. I felt more relaxed with her then I've ever been with any OBGYN I've seen.
About Dr. Carole Condevaux, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1508902370
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Condevaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Condevaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condevaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Condevaux works at
Dr. Condevaux has seen patients for Pap Smear, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condevaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Condevaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condevaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condevaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condevaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.