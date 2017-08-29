Overview of Dr. Carole Frier, DO

Dr. Carole Frier, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Broadlawns Medical Center, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Frier works at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.