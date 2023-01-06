Overview of Dr. Carole Gordon, MD

Dr. Carole Gordon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxford, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Advanced Urology Institute in Oxford, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.