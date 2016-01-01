Dr. Hauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carole Hauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carole Hauser, MD
Dr. Carole Hauser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hauser works at
Dr. Hauser's Office Locations
1
1
Torrance Memorial Physician Network3701 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-2234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carole Hauser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083816508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
