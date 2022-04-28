Overview

Dr. Carole Hazan, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Hazan works at Aesthetic & Surgical Dermatology of New York PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Contact Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.