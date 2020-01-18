See All Dermatologists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Carole Johnson, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carole Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine.

Dr. Johnson works at Carole L. Johnson, MD Dermatology in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carole L. Johnson, MD Dermatology
    1733 W Main St Ste 200, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 677-1690
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Intertrigo
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 18, 2020
    Dr. Johnson is very technically proficient. I've visited twice and both times and was satisfactorily treated. She has a good bedside manner and easily identified my aliments. Highly recommended.
    Bruce Williams — Jan 18, 2020
    About Dr. Carole Johnson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Med University SC
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • University of Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carole Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Carole L. Johnson, MD Dermatology in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

