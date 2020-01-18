Dr. Carole Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carole Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Carole L. Johnson, MD Dermatology1733 W Main St Ste 200, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 677-1690Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson is very technically proficient. I've visited twice and both times and was satisfactorily treated. She has a good bedside manner and easily identified my aliments. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Carole Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1386624419
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.