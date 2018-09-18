See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plymouth, MI
Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (44)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kowalczyk works at Pediatric Clinic Associates in Plymouth, MI with other offices in Lake Orion, MI and Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Clinic Associates
    9365 N Haggerty Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 576-0431
  2. 2
    1455 S Lapeer Rd Ste 231, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 576-0431
  3. 3
    Michigan Center for Fertility
    4700 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 576-0431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Female Infertility
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalczyk?

    Sep 18, 2018
    Dr. Kowalczyk and her staff were incredible during our cycles! Everyone answered my questions efficiently and I was able to reach a doctor or nurse during all hours. The entire staff worked with my schedule and made me feel important and safe.
    Marlisa in SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI — Sep 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kowalczyk to family and friends

    Dr. Kowalczyk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kowalczyk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD.

    About Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053472027
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalczyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalczyk has seen patients for Female Infertility, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.