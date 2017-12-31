See All Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD

Psychiatry
1.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD

Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN.

Dr. Lieberman works at CAROLE LIEBERMAN MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carole Lieberman MD
    204 S Beverly Dr Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 278-5433

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Dec 31, 2017
Dr. Lieberman impressed me from day 1! I was nervous to see a therapist, but her level of knowledge, experience and compassion was evident from the first session, which really helped to put me at ease. What really impresses me is her dedication to getting at the root of my issues and that sessions are always 45 minutes, such a rare thing these days! I have had poor experiences with other psychiatrists who pushed medications on me in 10 minute monthly visits and didn't seem to truly care.
— Dec 31, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD
About Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 48 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720298649
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lieberman works at CAROLE LIEBERMAN MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lieberman’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

