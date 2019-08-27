See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Carole Mercer, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carole Mercer, MD

Dr. Carole Mercer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mercer works at Parkside Pediatrics in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mercer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Parkside Pediatrics
    525 Verdae Blvd Ste 200, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 272-0388
  2. 2
    Heritage Pediatrics & Internal Medicine-Simpsonville
    727 SE Main St Ste 320, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-6440
  3. 3
    Parkside Pediatrics
    211 Batesville Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 272-0388
  4. 4
    Brio Internal Medicine
    312 Harrison Bridge Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 603-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carole Mercer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851550487
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mercer University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.