Overview of Dr. Carole Moodhe, MD

Dr. Carole Moodhe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Moodhe works at Great Neck Medical Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.