Dr. Carole Prete, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Prete works at NorthShore Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.