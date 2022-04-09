See All Podiatrists in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Cookeville, TN
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM

Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Feet First, PLLC in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Feet First, PLLC
    345 W Broad St Ste 2, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 854-9222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 09, 2022
    I suffer with over-pronation of my ankles and with bunions, and I have worn prescription orthotics in my shoes for decades. When I recently advised Dr. Rosenbaum that I felt my orthotics were not as effective in years past, she listened carefully to my concerns and decided to make a change in the orthotics prescription, a change that required her to advise the orthotics lab to provide orthotics for me with a metatarsal support that was placed further forward in the orthotic than conventional design would require. Dr. Rosenbaum and her staff also insured that I was re-examined during the first month that I had the modified orthotics to determine if the change had indeed worked. It had and my feet are very thankful! She and her staff were at all times very polite and quite helpful in every way.
    JayKayBay — Apr 09, 2022
    About Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538179767
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum works at Feet First, PLLC in Cookeville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rosenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

