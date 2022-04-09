Overview of Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM

Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Feet First, PLLC in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.