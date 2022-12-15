See All Radiation Oncologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Carole Scharf, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carole Scharf, MD

Dr. Carole Scharf, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Scharf works at Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scharf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 210-4900
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-8163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Extremely knowledgeable. Stays very current. Ahead of most Dr. In the area. Down to earth. Easy to talk to.
    John C — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Carole Scharf, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053307884
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carole Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scharf works at Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Scharf’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

