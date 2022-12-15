Overview of Dr. Carole Scharf, MD

Dr. Carole Scharf, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Scharf works at Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.