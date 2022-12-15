Dr. Carole Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Scharf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carole Scharf, MD
Dr. Carole Scharf, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Scharf works at
Dr. Scharf's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 210-4900
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scharf?
Extremely knowledgeable. Stays very current. Ahead of most Dr. In the area. Down to earth. Easy to talk to.
About Dr. Carole Scharf, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053307884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharf accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharf works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.