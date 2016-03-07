Dr. Carole Shelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Shelley, MD
Overview of Dr. Carole Shelley, MD
Dr. Carole Shelley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They completed their residency with University Hospital of Cincinnati
Dr. Shelley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shelley's Office Locations
-
1
Pocatello Womens Health Clinic777 Hospital Way Ste 300, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 232-6100MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelley?
She is direct and to the point. I like that. When I mentioned that I was scared before an exam 2 weeks after a full hysterectomy she was very kind and calming. Their office can be quite busy so I always prepare a list of questions pertaining to the reason I'm there. Her nurse, Kim, is very professional and kind even when the office is obviously in afternoon meltdown. ;-) She improved my quality of life immensely and I feel like I'm ready to live again pain free!!
About Dr. Carole Shelley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669462149
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelley works at
Dr. Shelley has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.