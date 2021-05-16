Dr. Carolee Cutler Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolee Cutler Peck, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolee Cutler Peck, MD
Dr. Carolee Cutler Peck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID.
Dr. Cutler Peck works at
Dr. Cutler Peck's Office Locations
The Center for Aesthetics2375 E Sunnyside Rd Ste G, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 572-2237
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cutler Peck?
She completed my eye lid surgery and did an excellent job!
About Dr. Carolee Cutler Peck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler Peck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cutler Peck works at
Dr. Cutler Peck has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cutler Peck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.