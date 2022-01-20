Dr. Carolee Horvath, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolee Horvath, DMD
Overview
Dr. Carolee Horvath, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Taylors, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Locations
Aspen Dental5790 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687 Directions (855) 384-3612
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I prefer a dentist that is straight forward. She has always told me what she will do, when she will do it and explain my probable experience, which is important to me as I have a great fear and much anxiety sitting in the dentist chair.
About Dr. Carolee Horvath, DMD
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1366521460
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Dr E a Orban
- Temple University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horvath accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.
