Dr. Carolina Fasola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carolina Fasola, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2437
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1922346923
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Fasola speaks Spanish.
