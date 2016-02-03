Overview of Dr. Carolina Fonseca-Valencia, MD

Dr. Carolina Fonseca-Valencia, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Fonseca-Valencia works at MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Chronic Pain and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.