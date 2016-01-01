Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda-Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD
Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Miranda-Torres' Office Locations
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center1131 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5734Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 869-2455Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5735Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- Female
- 1255627675
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
