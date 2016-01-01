See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD

Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Miranda-Torres works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miranda-Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 330, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5734
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 140, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2455
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5735
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carolina Miranda-Torres, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1255627675
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

